Trey Songz set to host three-day Black Lives Matter event in Virginia
Atlantic RecordsTrey Songz has announced he will host a three-day Black Lives Matter event in his home state Virginia over Father’s Day weekend.
Coming off the momentum of his powerful single “,” the Grammy-nominated singer looks forward to his three-day event, which he accepted as a challenge from former NBA All-Star Ricky Davis and The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, music legend Tony Draper and rapper Pusha T.
The weekend kicks off Friday with a candlelight vigil at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, followed by a Feed Your City event on Saturday in his hometown, Petersburg, alongside the Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham and Deputy Chief of Police Travis Christian.
The weekend will close out with a Black Lives Matter Father’s Day Bike Ride at Bryan Park in Richmond on Sunday.
The event will distribute fresh groceries and essential supplies for thousands of local community members, via non-contact drive-thru lanes, following all CDC social distancing guidelines. The supplies will be used to keep people safe during ongoing protests against police brutality and racial inequality.
By Rachel George
