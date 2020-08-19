Trey Songz denies kidnapping and sexual assault allegations

Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesTrey Songz took to Twitter to address allegations following a now-viral interview with socialite Celina Powell and her friend Aliza, who claimed he held her “hostage” and sexually assaulted her in a hotel bathroom.
“I usually stay quiet on this, but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” the “Circles” singer tweeted on Wednesday.
Trey went even further, sharing text conversations that appear to address other women who have accused him of sexual abuse. He also mentioned a $10 million lawsuit filed against him earlier this year.
“Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami?” he wrote. “She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’ Please read.”
As the viral story made its way around social media, fans began to recall Keke Palmer accusing Trey of sexual intimidation after he filmed her in his “Pick Up the Phone” video without her permission in 2017.
But Songz says, “you will choose to believe what you want.”
“I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things, and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever,” he tweeted. “Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you are holding me down in these moments, I appreciate that.”
By Rachel George
