Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross pick up Emmy for ‘Watchmen’ score
HBO/Mark HillTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross are officially Emmy winners.
The Nine Inch Nails duo’s Watchmen score won the award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), which was announced during Thursday’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony.
Reznor and Ross’ song “The Way It Used to Be,” which was featured in the Watchmen episode “This Extraordinary Being,” was also been nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. However, that lost out to “All for Us” by Labrinth, which was featured in the show Euphoria.
Having already won an Oscar and a Grammy, an Emmy win makes Reznor and Ross only a Tony short of an EGOT title.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.