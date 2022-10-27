Knock Out Global Internet? Tree Rings Indicate a Space Storm Could – Soon

Researchers in Australia say there is a 1% chance that a huge storm, in space, could cause an internet outage, here on earth, within 10 years.

Such an event has been mapped for the first time, using tree rings. Old trees and their rings can help document cosmic radiation and provide “snapshots” of Earth’s past.

“These huge bursts of cosmic radiation, known as Miyake Events, have occurred approximately once every thousand years but what causes them is unclear,” Dr. Benjamin Pope said.

A Mikayke Event could cut off power, phone networks, and yes, even the internet.

Learn more, here: (Study Finds)