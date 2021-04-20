      Weather Alert

Joliet Named Tree City USA For 30th Consecutive Year!

Apr 20, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Milky Way galaxy and stars in the night sky

Friday, April 30, 2021 has been proclaimed Arbor Day in the City of Joliet with an official celebration taking place on Earth Day, April 22, 2021 at Woodland Elementary School, under the leadership of Principal Kim Gordon.   A small group of students, following COVID precautions, will participate in a tree planting ceremony. The Arbor Day tree, a chinquapin oak was donated by ComEd who has donated a total of 60 trees to multiple municipalities for Arbor Day, 2021, with a focus on areas hardest hit by the August 2020 derecho windstorm.  Joliet was given five trees. ComEd customers can get two free trees of their own at www.arborday.org/comed and get information on safe planting techniques at www.comed.com/trees.

The National Arbor Day Foundation recently recognized the City of Joliet for achieving the designation of “Tree City USA” for the 30th consecutive year.  2021 is the 7th year of a 10-year growing contract that provides funds to plant 1,000 trees each year in Joliet’s public areas.

