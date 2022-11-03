Travis Tritt’s Injury Forces Cancelation of ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris Janson

(Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Tritt has had to cancel the remainder of his co-headlining Can’t Miss Tour dates with Chris Janson. It’s an ironic turn, considering the name of the tour… But Tritt says he’s been trying to keep going, after a medical twist.

He posted an explanation on social media yesterday (Tuesday, November 1st) writing, “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November . . . Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November.”

Meanwhile, Chris posted a message to concertgoers, on Instagram stories, yesterday, which read in part, “I just found out that Travis has a knee injury and has to cancel. Unfortunately I’ve tried every way to still come play the shows for y’all but it’s unable to happen! I’m sad & devastated. Hoping to get back to the markets soon – we are working to find dates . . .”

They’ve got a new song, together, which has been a big feature of the tour. It’s called “Things You Can’t Live Without.” Unfortunately, they’ll have to live without playing it, together, for a bit.

Refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase.

Those canceled Can’t Miss Tour dates are:

11/3 Greensboro, NC

11/4 Florence, SC

11/5 Richmond, VA

11/11 Tupelo, MS

11/12 Choctaw, MS

11/18 Pensacola, FL

11/19 Atlanta, GA