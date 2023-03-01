TRAVIS TRITT TO RELEASE DEBUT-DIGITAL ALBUM

(Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Tritt will release a project called Proud of the Country to all digital services on April 28th.

Tritt recorded and originally released the 11-track album in 1987 via Copperhill Records, which signed him to his first record deal.

Only 1,000 physical copies of the 2-side album were made at the time. And the record has never been digitally released until now, according to Country Now.

The album’s first track, called “Get A Little Rowdy,” is now available to stream now.