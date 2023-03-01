TRAVIS TRITT TO RELEASE DEBUT-DIGITAL ALBUM
Travis Tritt will release a project called Proud of the Country to all digital services on April 28th.
Tritt recorded and originally released the 11-track album in 1987 via Copperhill Records, which signed him to his first record deal.
Only 1,000 physical copies of the 2-side album were made at the time. And the record has never been digitally released until now, according to Country Now.
The album’s first track, called “Get A Little Rowdy,” is now available to stream now.
Here is the Proud of the Country track list:
1. “Don’t Put Us Down” (Travis Tritt)
2. “Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” (Travis Tritt, Joey Davenport, Eddie Queen)
3. “Gambler’s Blues” (Travis Tritt)
4. “Sleepless Nights” (Travis Tritt, Danny Davenport)
5. “Proud Of The Country” (Travis Tritt)
6. “Staying Power” (Travis Tritt)
7. “Get A Little Rowdy” (Travis Tritt)
8. “Spend A Little Time” (Travis Tritt)
9. “Before You Said Goodbye” (Travis Tritt)
10. “Dreams” (Travis Tritt)
Bonus Track: “I’m Not Laughing Now” (Travis Tritt)
#ProudOfTheCountry, the rare @Travistritt album is coming to streaming April 28! 🤠 #GetALittleRowdy with the first track, available everywhere now. Listen: https://t.co/pzknLi0RSs pic.twitter.com/aarfsIeD4j
— Reservoir (@ReservoirMedia) February 9, 2023