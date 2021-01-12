Travis Tritt Posts Pic with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Guy Fieri, Clint Bowyer (No Masks)
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Travis Tritt, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Guy Fieri were at NASCAR stud Clint Bowyer’s retirement party in Kansas on Sunday. Travis posted a photo of all five flashing big, maskless smiles. (Full Story)