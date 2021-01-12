      Weather Alert

Travis Tritt Posts Pic with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Guy Fieri, Clint Bowyer (No Masks)

Jan 12, 2021 @ 10:04am
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Travis TrittBlake SheltonGwen Stefani, and Guy Fieri were at NASCAR stud Clint Bowyer’s retirement party in Kansas on Sunday.  Travis posted a photo of all five flashing big, maskless smiles.  (Full Story)

 

