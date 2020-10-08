Travis Scott offers to pay a semester’s tuition for five HBCU students

Adrienne RaquelTravis Scott has shared to cover a semester’s tuition for five students who attend a historically Black college or university.
On Wednesday, the “Franchise” rapper responded to a series of tweets from his fans, who asked Scott replace a number of items — from their AirPods and Playstation 5 to an Astroworld hoodie that one fan lost at his concert.
Little did they know Scott had much bigger plans.
“I know school just started and I wanna take care of five kids tuition for their first semester of school,” Scott tweeted. “Why not?” He later clarified the awarded students must attend an HBCU.
“Five kids that attend an HBCU. Send me your schools ya heard,” Travis said, before noting that his mother attended Grambling State University in Louisiana and his father went to Prairie View A&M University in Texas.
Not long after, a first generation HBCU college student named Nasire Branch shared his recent decision to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He mentioned the global COVID-19 pandemic had taken away his prom, senior graduation and hindered his freshman year on campus.
“My mom always wanted me to go here! So I got u bro!” Travis responded back. “Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world.”
Another HBCU student named Taylor Ivy shared her registration status at Howard University, where she’s a freshman marketing student. “Say less Taylor,” Travis wrote.

