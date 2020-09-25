Travis Scott goes on a tour of Michael Jordan’s mansion in the new video for “Franchise”
Carla Speight/Getty ImagesTravis Scott returns with his new single, “Franchise,” featuring Young Thug and British rapper M.I.A.
The bumping track pays homage to Atlanta hip-hop group Dem Franchize Boyz and their 2004 single, “White Tee.”
“Yup, in my white tee, yeah,” Scott raps on the hook. “Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please. It’s lit/Uh, they gonna wipe you before you wipe me/Unboxing my checks, not my Nikes, yeah.”
“Franchise” also references award-winning film director Spike Lee and more, paired with an accompanying visual shot at Michael Jordan‘s mansion in Chicago. The video opens with a scene from Jordan’s recent ESPN/Netflix documentary, The Last Dance.
Travis and a few friends pull up to the mansion to find a large #23 on the front gates. Inside, Travis hangs out by a pool with ladies in white bathing suits, and on Jordan’s home basketball court, filled with dozens of sneakers. Travis later joins Thug for a game of golf. Meanwhile, M.I.A. is seen dancing in a field of sheep while wearing a flowered outfit.
“Franchise” follows Travis Scott’s Tenet single, “The Plan.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.