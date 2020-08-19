Travis Scott confirms new music with Kid Cudi and hints at ‘Tenet’ track

Adrienne RaquelTravis Scott confirms he’s working on a full-length album with “The Scotts” collaborator, Kid Cudi.
In a new GQ cover story, Scott revealed the two are currently working on an untitled project that will feature “some fireness.”
“I feel like I’ve learned so much,” Scott noted. “I think with this next project, I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it.”
There has yet to be a release date announced for the album, but Travis said there’s “a lot” in store for their joint collaboration album. Aside from music, Scott has several other projects in the works, including new Nike collaborations and an upcoming featured track for the film, TENET.
Travis praised the film, saying, “I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.”
The film’s director Chris Nolan noted Scott’s contributions to his creative process during the film’s taping.
“His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” the director told GQ. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.” At the time the interview was conducted, the track in question remained nameless.
Travis Scott’s “The Plan” arrives this Friday, August 21.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.