Travis Kelce’s Dad Blasts So-Called-Celebrity ‘Troll’ Over Latest Taylor Swift Remarks

Whatever happened to the modicums of common decency, like “if you don’t have something nice to say (or socially comment), don’t say anything at all“?

It’s easy to forget that the picture-posts we see online are actual people, with actual feelings. But we should not forget.

And I’ve seen so-called celebrities bash legit ones, just to get publicity, at best. You have, too. Here’s another:

Ed Kelce, the father of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, has defended his son Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift, and criticized Bethenny Frankel for her negative comments. Though, his big, tough sons don’t need his help. But it’s a sweet gesture of protection toward Swift.

Frankel had compared the Kelce-Swift romance to her own past relationships, suggesting that Swift is the dominant figure in the relationship.

Ed Kelce expressed support for the couple and their bond, despite previous criticism from Frankel.

Ed shared Frankel’s recent comments in a Facebook post, with the caption, “Who TF is this troll?”

Many commenters applauded Ed for defending his son. One even pointed out, “Yeah, she’s a troll. Don’t worry, though; the Swifties will come through and handle her lol [sic].” No doubt. 🙂

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s comments about Travis and Taylor?