Travis Barker to perform with Steve Aoki on MTV Movie & TV Awards

Dec 1, 2020 @ 5:00pm

MTVBlink-182‘s Travis Barker will perform alongside superstar DJ and frequent collaborator Steve Aoki during the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Since 2020 was a light movie year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual ceremony will be replaced by a special celebrating the “Greatest of All Time” in movies and TV.

You can tune in starting this Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Barker just performed on the American Music Awards last month alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

