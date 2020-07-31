Travis Barker teams up with Run the Jewels for collaborative single, “Forever”
Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesTravis Barker has reunited with Run the Jewels for a new collaborative single called “Forever.”
The Blink-182 drummer and the hip hop duo previously linked up on the song “All Due Respect,” which appears on the 2014 RTJ album, Run the Jewels 2.
You can download “Forever” now via digital outlets.
“Forever” follows Run the Jewels’ new album RTJ4, which dropped in June. It includes collaborations with Rage Against the Machine‘s Zack de la Rocha and Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme.
Barker, meanwhile, has been working with everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to Post Malone lately, in addition to recording new music with Blink-182.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)