Travis Barker drops new single with his DTA Records label
Credit: Adam DeGrossTravis Barker has premiered another single with his new record label, DTA Records.
For the song, which is titled “Dogs***,” the Blink-182 drummer recruited a pair of young rappers, Jasiah and Nascar Aloe. You can download the track now via digital outlets.
Barker launched DTA Records last December with the single “Gimme Brain,” which features Lil Wayneand Rick Ross.
Meanwhile, Barker and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly have a new song out together with rapper Ian Diorr next Friday, April 17.
