Transportation Tribute To Will County Executive Larry Walsh
Tuesday’s celebration and tribute to Larry Walsh’s impact on area transportation will take place at 10:00am at the Joliet Gateway Center. It will be hosted by Pace Suburban Bus Chairman Rick Kwasneski with remarks from local, regional and state leaders. WJOL will be broadcasting the event live on our Facebook page.