Transformers, My Little Pony Get 2nd Chance At Toy Hall Of Fame

October 18, 2023 6:05PM CDT
A group of classic toys are getting a second chance at Hall of Fame glory.

In honor of its 25th anniversary, The National Toy Hall of Fame has listed its ‘forgotten five’ – toys that are frequently listed on the HOF ballot, but never quite make the cut.

The list: Transformers, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, the Fisher Price Corn Popper, and the pogo stick.

Fans can vote on their favorite out of the ‘forgotten five’, and the winner will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with this year’s class on Nov. 9th.

Cast your vote at museumofplay.org. Voting closes Oct. 24th.

Which of these toys belongs in the Hall? What was your favorite toy growing up?

