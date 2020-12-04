Train Derailment Snarls Traffic In Plainfield
A Canadian National locomotive has derailed in Plainfield, causing several crossings to be blocked in town, and traffic as a result is gridlocked through town. CN says that there are no dangerous goods onboard the train, and only the locomotive has derailed, but it is upright. As of press time, an investigation is currently ongoing. Plainfield Police tell WJOL that the crossings at Naperville Road, Route 126, Center Street, Eastern Avenue and Lockport Street. Illinois State Police have also shut down the ramp from southbound I-55 to Route 126 to alleviate traffic on Route 126 into the closure.
A press release is forthcoming. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest information.