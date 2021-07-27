Traffic Modification Work Coming to Jefferson Street Starting Wednesday

Jefferson Street, from Houbolt Road to Essington Road, will have daily lane closures fromf 7:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, beginning on Wednesday, July 28th. The daily lane closures on W. Jefferson Street will intermittently close the right westbound lane during construction work. These traffic modifications are required due to the Essington and Jefferson Interceptor Sewer Project. This project includes the abandonment of the existing lift station and the installation of approximately 3,300 linear feet of 18-inch sanitary sewer interceptor. The project is anticipated to be completed by the Summer of 2022. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.