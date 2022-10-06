98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Traffic Crash Involving Juvenile Pedestrian

October 6, 2022 5:29AM CDT
On October 5th at approximately 2:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Ln for a reported traffic crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. Upon arrival, the 11-year-old male was conscious and alert with only minor injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that the juvenile entered the crosswalk northbound across Lily Cache Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.

