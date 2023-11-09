Traffic Accident: 13 Members of Shania Twain’s Tour Crew Hospitalized

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – APRIL 15: Shania Twain performs onstage during day two of Tortuga Music Festival on April 15, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Several members of Shania Twain’s Queen of Me Tour crew were taken to the hospital, Wednesday (November 8th), after a traffic accident, in Canada.

According to Regina, Saskatchewan, news channel CTV News, the tour caravan was traveling from Winnipeg to Saskatoon, when the weather-related crash occurred.

In a statement to People, Twain’s management company Maverick Management confirms that the vehicles were part of Twain’s tour. But the singer was not in either vehicle.

The statement read in part, “Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

CTV News reports that 13 people were treated at the hospital for injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The next stop on her Queen of Me Tour is currently planned for Wednesday (November 9th) in Saskatoon.