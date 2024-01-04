Tradition Answers Age-Old Question About Trees

Trying to decide when to take down your Christmas tree? Maybe you’ve already done it; but if you haven’t, there are a few different ways to approach it.

Some of the Christian tradition seems to indicate that the “correct” time to take down the tree is on the day of the Feast of Epiphany, which often marks the official end of the Christmas season.

Most people don’t know that the 12 days of Christmas actually start on Christmas Day. That’s why, according to other Christian tradition, the Christmas season ends on January 6, and that’s when many say you should take down your tree and other decorations.

In fact, some believe it’s bad luck to leave them up past that date. But that could have evolved from the tradition of eliminating fire hazard… either by getting rid of a dried out, no-longer-fresh tree, or taking down the lights, on artificial or fresh Christmas trees.

How long do you leave your tree up? Why?