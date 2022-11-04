98.3 WCCQ Logo

Trader Joe’s Date Night

November 4, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Share
Trader Joe’s Date Night
Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.

Here is a fun and exciting twist on date night. If you are on TikTok you may have already heard of it, Trader Joe’s Date Night. But it honestly works with any grocery store.

Go to the store with your date partner. You do hand, rock, paper, scissors, to determine who picks the drinks, appetizers, entree and dessert. Each head off with your assignment to select from the category you won during the above game.

It’s an easy, fun, light-hearted date night and a great way to learn about your local grocery store.
Now you go home and heat everything up!

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week

Recent Posts