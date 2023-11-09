Tracy Chapman Scores First CMA Awards, Thanks to Luke Combs Cover

Following Wednesday’s Country Music Awards song of the year, Tracy Chapman’s 1988 single “Fast Car” continues to make history.

After presenting Combs as the Song of the Year winner at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, country artist and category presenter Sarah Evans read a message on her behalf.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke (Combs) and to all of the fans of ‘Fast Car,’” Evans said on behalf of Chapman.

Given the circumstances, the CMA win is impressive. Country musician Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” revived the iconic song 35 years later, in July.

