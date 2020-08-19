Tracee Ellis Ross shares a powerful message about “underrepresented” Black leaders at DNC convention

ABC/Image Group LATracee Ellis Ross kicked off the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, with a speech that spoke to the importance of leadership and Black women in politics.
“Tonight is all about leadership. This unprecedented moment calls for leadership,” the Black-ish actress and Emmy nominee began. “Steady, inclusive leadership. Driven by people who understand that our democracy is based on the value of each and every one of us being treated with dignity and respect. Leaders who respond to the needs of hard-working Americans who, right this minute, are unable to pay rent, put food on the table, and keep their loved ones safe.
“As a Black woman, I find myself at a crucial intersection in American politics. For far too long, Black female leadership has been utilized without being acknowledged or valued. But, we are turning the tide. Hello, Kamala.”
As the first Black woman and South Asian woman on a major presidential party, Kamala Harris was chosen as Joe Biden’s pick for vice president last week. During her speech, Ross also took a moment to mention several “underrepresented” leaders who played a pivotal role in politics.
“Her nomination is historic for anyone who believes in ‘we the people’. Like Senator Harris and many we saw in the keynote, today’s leaders emerged from communities that have long been underrepresented,”‘ Ross continued. “They’re charting new paths in the spirit of Shirley Chisholm, Charlotta Bass, Fannie Lou Hamer, and John Lewis. They get in good trouble, necessary trouble otherwise ignored, elevating our nation, and changing the course of our lives for the better.”
Ross praised the duo for amplifying their voices “within the movement for racial justice, listening to the people, and acting with empathy and compassion to reflect our shared humanity.”
