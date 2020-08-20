      Weather Alert

Trace Adkins will perform at what’s being billed as the “World’s Only Biker Rally on a Cruise Ship”

Aug 20, 2020 @ 8:29am
Artist Trace Adkins performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Trace Adkins will perform at what’s being billed as the “world’s only biker rally on a cruise ship,” the High Seas Rally, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas from Oct. 22-29, 2021. The seven-day cruise begins from Port Canaveral, FL and heads to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. For more information visit highseasrally.com.

TAGS
Trace Adkins
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again