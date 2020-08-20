Trace Adkins will perform at what’s being billed as the “World’s Only Biker Rally on a Cruise Ship”
Artist Trace Adkins performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Trace Adkins will perform at what’s being billed as the “world’s only biker rally on a cruise ship,” the High Seas Rally, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas from Oct. 22-29, 2021. The seven-day cruise begins from Port Canaveral, FL and heads to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. For more information visit highseasrally.com.