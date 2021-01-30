      Weather Alert

Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert

Jan 30, 2021 @ 9:40am
Artist Trace Adkins performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Trace Adkins will perform an exclusive pay-per-view concert, Trace 25: Still Dreamin’ Out Loud, exclusively with LiveXLive on Feb. 27th at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be Trace’s first livestream show with a full band. Tickets are available now at LiveXLive.com.

Ticket packages for LiveXLive’s livestream of Trace 25: Still Dreamin’ Out Loud are available starting at $14.99, offering 24-hour re-watch, t-shirts, koozies and more. There are also a limited number of VIP packages – which include a digital meet and greet.

The concert commemorates Trace’s 25 years in entertainment and will include his hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “There’s A Girl in Texas,” and “Every Light in the House.”

