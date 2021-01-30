Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert
Artist Trace Adkins performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Trace Adkins will perform an exclusive pay-per-view concert, Trace 25: Still Dreamin’ Out Loud, exclusively with LiveXLive on Feb. 27th at 8 p.m. ET.
This will be Trace’s first livestream show with a full band. Tickets are available now at LiveXLive.com.
Ticket packages for LiveXLive’s livestream of Trace 25: Still Dreamin’ Out Loud are available starting at $14.99, offering 24-hour re-watch, t-shirts, koozies and more. There are also a limited number of VIP packages – which include a digital meet and greet.
The concert commemorates Trace’s 25 years in entertainment and will include his hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “There’s A Girl in Texas,” and “Every Light in the House.”
Check out Trace’s announcement via Instagram, CLICK HERE.