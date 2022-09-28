Trace Adkins Reveals if He Asked Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for Acting Advice When Filming ‘Monarch’

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Trace Adkins stars in the new FOX series, Monarch. He was asked if he went to Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice.

About Blake he said no he didn’t ask him for advice but said he would be interested in having Blake on Monarch saying he could play his, stupid younger brother because that’s kind of what he is anyway.

He said he had not reached out to Tim McGraw either but gave him his praises. Tim’s a good actor. I’ve always respected what he does. I’ve just kind of done my own thing, haven’t had to really lean on anybody too much for a lot of advice.