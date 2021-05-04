Trace Adkins Previews His Next Album With “Heartbreak Song”
Trace Adkins has a new album coming out later this year that will feature his latest release, “Heartbreak song”. Adkins has been singing country music for the last 25 years and says that making music is “Still my favorite thing in the world to do in this business: Go into the studio with some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help turn it into something magical. It liberates me”. Additionally, Adkins states that the album will feature some of his fellow country singers to help him celebrate this milestone in country music.