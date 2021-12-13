Trace Adkins’ First Single From New TV Show ‘Monarch’ Is a Hank Jr. Classic

Trace Adkins has released the first single from his new television show, “Monarch.” Adkins puts his own twist on the Hank Williams Jr. classic, “A Country Boy Can Survive.” Williams wrote the song in 1982 for his “The Pressure Is On” album. The song reached number two and became one of Williams’ signature songs. “Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version while putting my own spin on it. I’m excited for this to be the first release from Monarch and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out,” Adkins said in a press release. Adkins stars as Albie Roman as the head of the “first family of Country music” in Monarch. The new Fox show will premiere after the NFC Championship game on January 30th, then moves to Tuesdays starting February 1st.