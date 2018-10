Tim Allen, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at the world premiere of Toy Story 3 on Sunday June 13, 2010 at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

It’s time to start hyping up movies for 2019 and this should be at the top of your list. Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters after 9 years off. Tim Allen has been speaking out about it and words like “emotional” “heartbreaking” and “startling” have surfaced.

The original Toy Story came out in 1995, the second in 1999 and the third in 2010. So another Toy Story is so fitting.

Read more and watch a few videos about the suspected tear jerker here: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1979376/