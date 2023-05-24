Tour the Ryman for free during Ryman Community Day

If you’re going to be in Nashville this Memorial Day weekend, then be sure to stop by the Ryman Auditorium for Ryman Community Day.

Happening on Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the family-friendly event will include free tours of the historic music venue, fun activities, food and drinks, and live music. Face painting, balloon animals and caricatures will also be available for kids.

The event is free to all Tennessee residents.

For more information and to reserve tickets for the free event, visit ryman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.