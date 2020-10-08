Tour the “Friday the 13th” Camp
Remember the original “Friday The 13th” movie? The movie was filmed at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, a private Boy Scout camp in New Jersey. In the film, it was called Camp Crystal Lake. Since 2011, the camp will hold a tour for fans of the slasher film. However, most guests aren’t allowed to tour the actual filming locations… until now. This fall, the camp will open to tours that allow fans to see the original filming locations of the 1980 film. Because of the pandemic, the camp will be taking a number of safety measures, such as limiting the number of tickets for each date of the tour, as well as temperature checks and enforcing social distancing guidelines. There are two types of tours being offered for Friday The 13th fans:
– The Lakefront Tours cost $89 plus tax and fees. These shorter tours take you straight to the lake, the infamous center of the action. You will visit five different locations and will receive some “special gifts” along the way.
– For those wanting a more immersive experience, the Full Tours option starts at $159, and guests will be taken around all of the filming locations at the camp. The evening session of the tour includes all of the filming locations in the dark.
