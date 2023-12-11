Tour news from Larry Fleet, Riley Green + more

Larry Fleet has announced his headlining The Earned It Tour. “There’s nothing like being on the road,” shares the “Where I Find God” singer. “Connecting with fans each night and hearing them sing along brings my music to life in a way that nothing else can.” Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, 10 a.m. local time at Larry’s website.

Riley Green‘s added three more shows to his February schedule. Tickets go on sale December 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning Tuesday, December 12. To sign up for the presale code, head to Riley’s website.

A Thousand Horses will hit the road in 2024 for their The Highway Sound Tour. “We can’t wait to get back out on the road to play in front of ya’ll. 2023 was a wild ride, but 2024 is going to be the best yet,” they share on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ticket sales start December 15 at 10 a.m. local time at laylo.com.

