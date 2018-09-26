Tough Teacher Gets the Axe
By Todd Boss
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 9:02 AM

A Florida teacher says she was fired for refusing to obey her school’s “no zeros” grading policy, WFTV in Orlando reports. Diane Tirado taught eighth graders at a school in Port St. Lucie. When several students failed to even turn in their homework assignments, the school ordered her to give them a 50 percent grade, the lowest allowed under the school’s “no zeros” policy. After being fired, she wrote a goodbye message to her students on the classroom whiteboard: “Bye, Kids. Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50 percent for not handing anything in. Love, Mrs. Tirado.” The school denied even having a “no zero” policy. Here’s the full story from FollowNews.

RELATED CONTENT

Comments