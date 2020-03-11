Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Illinois Jumps To Nineteen
Health officials are confirming eight new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the statewide total confirmed infected patients to 19. Per the announcement Tuesday, two of the latest cases are the first outside of Chicago and Cook County. Those are a woman in her 60s from Kane County and a teen from McHenry County. According to reports, neither patient had traveled to an affected area nor are they known to have had contact with a known COVID-19 case.