Tory Lanez released highly-anticipated project ‘The New Toronto 3’
ABC/Randy HolmesThe New Toronto 3 is finally here and Tory Lanez doesn’t care if it sells.
Tory is officially an independent artist, after dropping his final project with Interscope Records, featuring advance singles, “Broke In A Minute,” “Do The Most,” and a fiery new track with singer Mansa.
He first announced The New Toronto 3 in February, with no promotional backing. The project is Tory’s last album with Interscope, a deal he’s been dying to get out of for months, sharing he felt limited in his creativity. He first signed to Interscope in 2015, months before his debut album I Told You.
“I’m so thankful for my fans…I did 0 [zero] promo for this album! So if it sells 0 [zero] records, I’m just thankful for the fans that have supported me this far…I got you!” Tory wrote on Instagram. “And I will never let you down again from this point.”
While in quarantine, Tory Lanez is staying busy in the house entertaining thousands with his twerk competitions and chatting with celebrity friends like Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, The Game and many more on Instagram Live, breaking records for the most viewers.
Released in November, his 2000s-inspired Chixtape 5 peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, serving as the fifth installment of the Chixtape series with remixes, including Ashanti, T-Pain, Trey Songz, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and samples from Pretty Ricky, Mario, Ludacris and more.