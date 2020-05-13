Tory Lanez debuts a Kriss Kross-inspired hairdo while previewing new single “Temperature Rising”

ABC/Randy HolmesThe COVID-19 lockdown has millions at home exploring new foods, new hobbies, or new hairstyles — like Tory Lanez who decided to add just a few more inches to his hair.
While riding in the car with his new hairdo earlier today, the Toronto rapper previewed a new single. “Comes out tonight,” he yelled after playing the record for a brief moment on his Instagram story, with “Temperature Rising” written on the post.
The short clip proved to be just as exciting as when he originally debuted the song during his Social Distancing Tour on YouTube earlier this month.
Fans have been trolling Tory in the comments ever since yesteday, when The Shade Room originally captured his new his new hairdo. One fan wrote, “them braids social distancing,” while another was more concerned with him pulling out his roots — because we all need to keep our edges intact during COVID-19.
Other fans agreed with actor Khleo Thomas, who suggested that he and Tory star in a biopic about 90’s rap duo Kriss Kross.
Meanwhile, Tyga commented, “I didn’t give out the plug for this”– referring to the time he referred Tory to the doctor who fixed his previously receding hairline.
