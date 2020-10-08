Tory Lanez charged in suspected Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Lorne Thomson/RedfernsRapper Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a “female friend” — presumed to be Megan Thee Stallion — in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tory has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
According to a press release, Tory, born Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting at the 24-year-old victim’s feet several times and wounding her. He also “faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”
While Megan Thee Stallion is not named in the release, the details in this case match up with her original story about what took place on July 12.
Megan admitted she was in an SUV with Tory, and two other individuals in Hollywood Hills. Weeks later during an Instagram Live, she named Tory as the person who shot her in both her feet as she was exiting the vehicle after an argument, which resulted in her having surgery.
Tory denied shooting Megan on his DAYSTAR album. If convicted, he faces 22 years and eight months in prison.
Tory Lanez is scheduled for arraignment on October 13 with Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division as prosecutor. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.
By Rachel George
