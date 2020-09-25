Tory Lanez breaks silence on Megan Thee Stallion shooting with new music
Manny Carabel/Getty ImagesTory Lanez is opening up about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting but not in the way that fans thought. He didn’t go live on Instagram or do another interview, instead, he did what artists do best and dropped an album titled Daystar.
The Canadian rapper first teased the project on Thursday in a tweet to his fans.
“I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” he wrote.
Then, shortly before the new music became available, he shared the album artwork and said, “There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … in 5 MINUTES ….. #DAYSTAR.”
The 17-track record Daystar starts out with a montage of clips of people discussing the shooting incident before Lanez begins to rap his side of the story.
Lyrics from the first record, titled “Money Over Fallouts,” include, “Megan’s people trying to frame me for a shooting…” And, in following records, he goes on to assert his innocence and slam those close to him who failed to reach out to him directly regarding the incident.
Megan was shot in both of her feet on July 12. At the time, she did not name her shooter, but weeks later on August 20 during an Instagram Live, she claimed it was Lanez.
He has not been charged in connection to the alleged shooting.
By Danielle Long
