Tory Lanez and Meek Mill mourn the loss of their friend and late rapper, Houdini
ABC/Randy HolmesMay we offer prayers to Tory Lanez and Meek Mill, who are both mourning the loss of Toronto rapper Houdini.
According to Canada’s CP24 News, a 21-year-old was fatally shot outside the Toronto Entertainment District on Tuesday. The victim was later as identified as Houdini, whose birth name is Dimarjio Jenkins.
“I’m trying, and I can’t fight the tears from falling,” Tory wrote on Instagram, reacting to the news. “I can’t even find the words for a speech right now…all he wanted to do was live! [This] don’t even feel real. [They] really shot the young legend,” he continued in another post.
Meek Mill shared a photo of Houdini on Instagram, declaring he “Rocked with [the] young bull [and his] vibe as a person.”
According to CP24 News, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders believes Houdini was “targeted” in a drive-by shooting that also injured a teenage boy and an adult woman. All three victims were treated at a local hospital, where Houdini ultimately passed away. An unidentified suspect was also allegedly sitting in his car for 40 minutes, before a witness reported hearing between six and 10 gunshots before police arrived.
There have currently been no arrests made.
Houdini just released his Hou Woulda Thought (Deluxe) album, featuring singles like “Pay for Love” and “Gary Coleman,” following the project’s initial release in 2019.
Rest in Peace, Houdini.
By Cillea Houghton
