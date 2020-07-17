Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion
Johnny Nunez/WireImageTory Lanez is allegedly responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion over the weekend.
On Thursday, sources dished to Page Six, “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”
Police would not confirm to the outlet whether they have video footage but shared that if they did it would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”
The allegations come after a series of events that begin with Megan, 25, hanging out with Kylie Jenner and Lanez, 27, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, in a pool on Saturday night. Hours later, on Sunday morning, police responded to a call claiming to hear gunshots outside of a Hollywood Hills home, where witnesses said people were arguing in an SUV before shots were fired in the air, and the vehicle took off.
Authorities found the vehicle, which was occupied by Lanez, Megan, and another woman, and upon searching found a gun which resulted in Lanez being arrested for having a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
The “Savage” rapper was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for what police believed to be a cut from broken glass, but in an Instagram post on Wednesday she clarified that the wound was the result of a gunshot.
A spokesperson for the LAPD told Page Six, “The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing.”
Police did not state if Lanez is currently a suspect.
By Danielle Long
