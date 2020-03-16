      Breaking News
Tortuga Music Festival postponed to October

Mar 16, 2020 @ 5:00pm

ABC/Image Group LAAnother country music festival has been postponed due to COVID-19. 

Tortuga Music Festival will move from April to October. The Florida-based festival, which was originally scheduled to take place April 17-19, will now take over Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park on October 2-4. Headliners Luke BryanMiranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are still slated to perform, along with Kelsea BalleriniJimmie AllenJon PardiRunaway June and many more.

The mixed-genre festival is also drawing the likes of PitbullBarenaked Ladies and Vanilla Ice. Country up-and-comers Caylee HammackHardyTenille Arts and others will also take the stage.

Passes already purchased for the original April dates will be honored at the event in October.

