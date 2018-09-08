Tori Spelling’s Kids Shamed on Instagram
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 8, 2018 @ 1:26 PM
Four brothers on the way to school. Looking into camera, smiling, happy, wearing back packs.

Tori Spelling posted a picture of her kids going back to school and the comments are cruel.  The picture is below, some of the comments include “raggedy” and “unfit”.  If I was a parent I would be outraged.  Thankfully there are loving comments flooding out the negative ones!

