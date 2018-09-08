Tori Spelling’s Kids Shamed on Instagram

Tori Spelling posted a picture of her kids going back to school and the comments are cruel. The picture is below, some of the comments include “raggedy” and “unfit”. If I was a parent I would be outraged. Thankfully there are loving comments flooding out the negative ones!
School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos… This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom 💁🏼♀️And, Finn started Kindergarten at his new school and felt so proud to be at his big boy school with his older brother and sisters. #ThisIsFourInElementarySchool #SixthGrade #FifthGrade #FirstGrade #Kindergarten #Liam #Stella ##Hattie #Finn