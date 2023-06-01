98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Top Social Media Scams to Watch Out For

June 1, 2023 6:05PM CDT
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

According to SecurityBoulevard.com, over HALF of the human population is using a form of social media.
That means there’s a high likelihood of potential fraud and scams on these platforms.
That said, these are the top social media scams to look out for, according to Security Boulevard:
1) Lottery and gift card scams
2) Executive impersonators
3) Account hacking
4) Crypto investment scams
5) Social media phishing
6) Hidden or shortened URLs
7) Counterfeit/pirated goods
8) Quizzes or other information-mining tactics
9) Fake job postings
Have you ever fallen for a scam on social media? Which scams do you see online the most?

