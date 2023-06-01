Top Social Media Scams to Watch Out For

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

According to SecurityBoulevard.com, over HALF of the human population is using a form of social media.

That means there’s a high likelihood of potential fraud and scams on these platforms.

That said, these are the top social media scams to look out for, according to Security Boulevard:

1) Lottery and gift card scams

2) Executive impersonators

3) Account hacking

4) Crypto investment scams

5) Social media phishing

6) Hidden or shortened URLs

7) Counterfeit/pirated goods

8) Quizzes or other information-mining tactics

9) Fake job postings

Have you ever fallen for a scam on social media? Which scams do you see online the most?