Top Social Media Scams to Watch Out For
June 1, 2023 6:05PM CDT
According to SecurityBoulevard.com, over HALF of the human population is using a form of social media.
That means there’s a high likelihood of potential fraud and scams on these platforms.
That said, these are the top social media scams to look out for, according to Security Boulevard:
1) Lottery and gift card scams
2) Executive impersonators
3) Account hacking
4) Crypto investment scams
5) Social media phishing
6) Hidden or shortened URLs
7) Counterfeit/pirated goods
8) Quizzes or other information-mining tactics
9) Fake job postings
Have you ever fallen for a scam on social media? Which scams do you see online the most?