Top Paid Country Stars of 2018, Some of These May Surprise You

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Luke Bryan performs at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT)

Luke Bryan is the highest-paid country star of the year, according to Forbes magazine’s 2018 Country Cash Kings list. He claims the top spot with $52 million, knocking Garth Brooks out of Number One place. This year, Garth comes in just behind Luke at Number Two with $45.5 million. Luke was able to push past Garth due to his headlining tour, several endorsements including Chevrolet, and his new job as judge on American Idol.
At Number Three is Kenny Chesney with $37 million; Zac Brown Band in fourth with $31 million; and Blake Shelton at Number Five with $28 million.
Dolly Parton is the only female in the Top 10, coming in at Number 10 with $19 million.
Rank is based on touring numbers from Pollstar, Bandsintown and Songkick, as well as record sales data from Nielsen, as well as independent research on outside business ventures and endorsement deals.

Here’s the Highest-Paid Country Music Stars Of 2018 List

