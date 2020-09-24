      Weather Alert

Top Illinois Leaders Criticize Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Sep 24, 2020 @ 7:12am

Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton are criticizing the grand jury decision in Louisville, Kentucky’s Breonna Taylor case. Pritzker called the decision to only charge one officer involved with three counts of wanton endangerment a “gross miscarriage of justice.” The other two officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor during a raid on her apartment in March won’t face charges. Stratton says as a leader and the mother of four Black daughters, she believes “justice was denied.”

