“Top Gun Maverick” Postponed to December Due to Coronavirus
Top Gun Maverick became the latest summer blockbuster movie to postpone its release date, after Paramount Pictures pulled the plug on Thursday, the AP reports. The studio announced that the sequel to the 1986 original will now premiere on December 23, instead of the original June 24 release date.
The summer blockbuster calendar, generally the busiest season for movies, has been decimated by the pandemic, as other highly-anticipated sequels, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Wonder Woman 1984, and Marvel’s Black Widow are also delayed. The delays are not only affecting upcoming releases, but are also disturbing production of 2021 films.