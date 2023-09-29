TONY JACKSON TEAMS WITH RANDY TRAVIS

Tony Jackson teamed up with Randy Travis for his latest music video.

The visual for “Do You Remember Country Music” premiered exclusively on People’s website Thursday (September 28th) and features the 64-year-old country icon for a nostalgic tribute to the genre.

The clip shows Jackson performing the track in Johnny Cash’s cabin in Bon Aqua, Tennessee surrounded by photos of famed artists.

The song and the video come ahead of Friday’s (September 29th) release of his new album, “I’ve Got to Sing.”