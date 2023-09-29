98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TONY JACKSON TEAMS WITH RANDY TRAVIS

September 29, 2023 8:10AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Tony Jackson teamed up with Randy Travis for his latest music video.

The visual for “Do You Remember Country Music” premiered exclusively on People’s website Thursday (September 28th) and features the 64-year-old country icon for a nostalgic tribute to the genre.

The clip shows Jackson performing the track in Johnny Cash’s cabin in Bon Aqua, Tennessee surrounded by photos of famed artists.

The song and the video come ahead of Friday’s (September 29th) release of his new album, “I’ve Got to Sing.”

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Living with Pets Affects our Brains and our Bodies - Here's HOW
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How

Recent Posts