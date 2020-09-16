Tonight’s ACM Awards Show will Kick Off with Entertainer Nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, & Carrie Underwood
Talk about starting an awards show with a Bang! The 55th Annual ACM Awards show will start with an epic performance featuring all Entertainer of the Year nominees: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, & Carrie Underwood!
For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Country Music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban with P!NK, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.
The show will also mark the first time Taylor Swift has performed on a country awards show in 7 years. Keith Urban is your host tonight. Enjoy! The show starts at 7pm on CBS Channel 2.
For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook, follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.